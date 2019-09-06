Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds, police say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a roller coaster from the Union County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office said a Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was reported stolen on August 28. It was on a purple and green trailer that is about 20 feet long at the time of the theft. The coaster has train cars that are in an alligator design.

The trailer's rear license plate is 22-1246A and registered in Maine, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said it was last seen hooked up to a white Dodge RAM 2500 or larger model pickup truck with a flat bed and no visible front license plate in the city of Marysville. The truck was seen pulling the stolen trailer by a traffic camera at the intersection of State Route 31 and Miller Road on August 27 at 7:10 p.m.

If you have any information about the theft contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotheftroller coasteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dorian delivers clouds, wind and a bit of rain today
Hurricane death toll rises to 30 in the Bahamas as aid begins to arrive
The story behind that red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Guns, ammunition, bombs and mortars found in Montco home
West Philadelphia homes evacuated due to fire
Man shot while in backyard, says bullet came from nearby home
Animal welfare workers seize 55 dogs, puppies from home
Show More
Police investigate death of baby at Delaware day care center
Berks County day care worker faces more charges
3 injured in Lakewood Township apartment fire
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
North Wildwood Braces for Beach Erosion from Dorian
More TOP STORIES News