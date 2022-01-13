Eagles Wild Card Preview: Ron Jaworski lays out how Birds upset Bucs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to face the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday as an 8.5-point underdog.
The game is a rematch of a Week 6 contest in which Tom Brady and the Bucs won 26-20 in a game that saw the Bucs jump out to a big lead before Jalen Hurts engineered a furious comeback.
How will the Birds fare in the Wild Card Round?
We brought in our Eagle, Ron Jaworski to break down the matchup. Jaws and Ducis Rodgers go three deep on the matchup, looking at the matchups on offense and defense and how the Bucs come into the matchup in a weakened state.
1st Down: How the Bucs have changed since Week 6
2nd Down: Best way to attack Tampa Bay defense
3rd Down: Defending Brady: Pressure or cover?
Bucs non-Brady player who could wreak havoc: Rob Gronkowski
Eagles Player that needs to step up: Jalen Hurts
Jaws' Prediction: Tampa Bay 26, Eagles 20
The Eagles face the Bucs at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the NFL Wild Card Round.
