Seasoned veterans of upscale city dining scene open Rosemary in Ridley Park

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- The newest Delco culinary offering comes from owner Philip Breen and Executive Chef Elijah Milligan, two veterans of the Philly food scene.

Rosemary is a family-owned restaurant named after Breen's grandmother, Rose Marie, but also after the herb of the same name featured in the spot's imagery and fresh dishes.

Chef Milligan presents entrees from oysters and scallops to housemade pasta, grilled octopus, and a signature burger.

The vibe is refined but not pretentious, and Breen hopes people will discover it as a new place to enjoy time with family and friends.

Rosemary | Instagram | Facebook

25 E.Hinckley Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078

610-671-3770

opening daily at 4 p.m.