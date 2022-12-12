The benefits and services offered at Rothman Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care Centers

Orthopaedic injuries can happen at any time, from sports, falls, jumps or just casual activities around the house.

They take many forms, are chaotic, and require medical attention right away. In many circumstances, an orthopaedic injury can easily be treated in an orthopaedic urgent care center.

Urgent care centers have been critical to patients who are in need of care quickly, but want to bypass the emergency room. There has been a rise in Urgent Care centers in the last five years for a number of reasons, but primarily convenience.

But an orthopaedic urgent care center differs from an emergency urgent care center. Rothman Orthopaedic Urgent Care Centers focus on treating injuries such as sprains, strains, fractures and tears.

This specific focus allows patients to receive the attention they deserve from expert orthopaedic physicians. Emergency services such as fever and other extreme illnesses are not provided at our orthopaedic urgent care centers.

What are the benefits of an Urgent Care Center?

Urgent care centers are critical for orthopaedic injuries. These injuries are mostly non-life threatening and don't require an emergency room visit.

This allows the emergency room to be more available for those suffering from life threatening injuries or illnesses, while you can skip the often excessively crowded emergency waiting room.

Insurers are also promoting the use of urgent care clinics over an ER visit for non-life-threatening issues and have outlined in plans when patients should go to the ER, when they should go to urgent care, and where the nearest ER and urgent care clinics are.

Many urgent care clinics have their own pharmacy allowing doctors to prescribe medications like antibiotics, short-term pain medications, one-time maintenance medications and others.

What types of services are offered at Rothman Institute Urgent Care Center?

Patients will be able to receive orthopaedic services at a more affordable price and be able to avoid the long wait and costs of a typical emergency room.

The centers are open Monday-Friday, with several physicians at the center at all times, allowing Rothman Orthopaedics to provide easy access to patients who need immediate, orthopedic care from skilled professionals.

The staff of medical professionals are knowledgeable about the entire musculoskeletal system, but many specialize in specific areas, such as the foot and ankle, spine, shoulder, hand, hip, or knee.

Providers will be able to provide a diagnosis of the injury or condition, treatment options to restore movement, and prevention to slow the progression of a disease or avoid injury.

Why Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Orthopedic Urgent Care?

Rothman Orthopaedic Urgent Care Centers offer a wide range of orthopaedic services on-site.

As industry leaders, our providers are internationally recognized for their orthopaedic expertise.

We offer all encompassing treatment options and are involved with the most advanced research. Making an appointment with us at the orthopedic urgent care near guarantees you an attentive and knowledgeable diagnosis, and a plan for treatment.

