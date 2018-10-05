Rowan students, police speak on traffic stop that went viral

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Students at Rowan University in South Jersey had a chance to air their concerns at a Friday afternoon forum after video of a traffic stop on campus went viral.


The video showed police officers with guns drawn at students Altaif Hassan and Giavanna Roberson.

Police say the students' car matched the description provided by someone who reported a man with a gun.



But the students were not armed. They were eventually questioned and released.

The University says it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The Glassboro Police Department says its officers responded appropriately, but the students involved and witnesses say they were traumatized by the ordeal.

The forum was hosted by student government and the office of social justice and inclusion.

