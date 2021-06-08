Rowan University evacuates all campuses due to bomb threat

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rowan University is evacuating all campuses due to a bomb threat.



The university issued that alert late Tuesday morning.

"Please evacuate all Rowan University campuses immediately. There is a bomb threat under investigation. More information to come," the university wrote in a tweet.

Rowan has a main campus in Glassboro, New Jersey with other campuses in Camden and Stratford.

