Cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states; hundreds sickened, CDC says

Some cucumbers have been recalled after they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 31 states that has sickened hundreds, the CDC said.

CHICAGO -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new update on a multistate salmonella outbreak that's been linked to cucumbers.

What to know about salmonella outbreak from recalled cucumbers

The outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections, which was originally reported as two separate outbreaks, has been under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in tandem with public health and regulatory officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reports of sickness tied to the outbreak began on dates ranging from March 11 to June 4, 2024, according to the CDC.

"Epidemiologic, traceback and laboratory data show that cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick," the agency stated after finding "several similarities, including where and when illnesses occurred, the demographics of ill people and the foods they reported eating before they became sick."

How many people have been affected by the cucumber salmonella outbreak?

The cucumbers linked to the outbreak have so far sickened 449 people across 31 states and Washington, D.C. Out of 360 people with available information, there have been 125 hospitalizations but no deaths reported.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported," the CDC stated. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

Where cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak were grown

The CDC determined that "cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Thomas Produce Company, of Boca Raton, Florida, are likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak; however, these growers do not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak."

"Thomas Produce Company supplied cucumbers to multiple points of service where ill people reported eating cucumbers," the CDC said, saying traceback data was found after the FDA collected samples from the producer.

"Salmonella Braenderup was detected in samples of canal water used by Thomas Produce Company," the agency continued. "Whole Genome Sequencing analysis determined that the water used by Thomas Produce Company contained the Salmonella that is a match to a strain of Salmonella Braenderup that is causing some of the illnesses in this outbreak."

Other strains of salmonella were detected in soil and water samples collected at both Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company.

"Bedner Growers, Inc.'s and Thomas Produce Company's cucumber growing and harvesting season is over," the CDC stated. "There is no product from these farms on the market and likely no ongoing risk to the public."

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company for comment.

Food safety tips to prevent getting sick from salmonella

The CDC has four steps for home cooks to follow in order to prevent getting sick from salmonella.

Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or peeling.

Separate: Keep food that won't be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to atemperature high enough to kill germs.

Chill: Refrigerate perishable food (food that goes bad) within two hours. If the outside temperature is hotter than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, refrigerate within 1 hour. Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

Symptoms of salmonella infection

According to the CDC, "most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria."

The agency added that "most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days."

For some, such as children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, or people with weakened immune systems, they may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.