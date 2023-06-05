Women to Watch Series: Sarah Burlew, Founder and CEO of OMLIE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I've learned that it's ok to bring my true authentic self to all aspects of work." - Sarah Burlew

Sarah Burlew grew up in New Jersey with a tight-knit family and parents who were relentlessly loyal and optimistic.

It taught her to be the same, which ultimately led her to take a risk and start her own company.

As a consultant in the health, wellness and cannabis industry, Burlew is always focused on the greater good, and her curiosity will continue to fuel the success of OMLIE.