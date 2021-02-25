Education

West Philly teen receives over $1 million in scholarships after applying to 20 schools

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old from West Philadelphia has racked up over $1 million in scholarships after applying to more than a dozen schools.

Shanya Robinson-Owens applied to 20 colleges and universities. She's gotten into 18, and almost all of them have awarded her a scholarship. In fact, she's been awarded over $1 million on scholarship money.

"It was kind of a surprise. I was really shocked," said Shanya Robinson-Owens. "I didn't know what to do, if I would cry, laugh, I didn't know what to do!"

The 17-year-old is a senior at George Washington Carver High School in North Philadelphia. Her family says she's always been a star student, but admits even they were taken back.



"We're not surprised she did get into all of the schools, we're just surprised by the amount of financial award letters she's been receiving," said her aunt, Christine Owens. "I've just been keeping track of all of the acceptances and prizes she's been giving and it's just adding up day by day."

Shanya has spent the last two years learning virtually because of the pandemic, something that's been a challenge for many students, particularly those of color.

While she's overcome that hurdle, her next one involves making the biggest decision of her young adult life and picking a school from a stack of acceptance letters, which isn't necessarily the worst problem to have.

Shanya has to make her choice by May 1. She plans to major in psychology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiascholarshipschoolfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures brutal attack of business owner in Norristown
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Bicyclist dies after being hit by SEPTA bus
Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in NJ pond
Patient accused of stabbing Philly doctor in face identified
Penn Medicine doctor explains Tiger Woods' injuries, recovery
Dogs, cats find forever homes after fleeing deep freeze
Show More
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
South Philly man dedicates life to helping neighbors on 7th Street
High school junior creates play about anti-Asian bias
Police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News