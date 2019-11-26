accuweather

Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday

Need something to do to help you wind down from Black Friday shopping? Look to the night sky, where the moon and Saturn will meet on Friday, Nov. 29.

The waxing crescent moon will appear to the south of the ringed gas giant, an encounter known as a conjunction, according to AccuWeather.

To find the pair, look southwest toward the constellation Sagittarius. They'll appear around sunset before setting approximately two hours later, and the meeting will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. With a telescope, you'll be able to see the craters of the moon and observe Saturn's iconic rings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoonspace
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
OBX buried in sand following weekend's destructive nor'easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in shooting death of Lower Moreland woman
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
23-year-old North Philly woman charged in SEPTA bus assault
Philadelphia releases report evaluating PES refinery explosion
Show More
How to travel like a pro this Thanksgiving
Philabundance helps connect good food to people in need
Robbers target victims at front door of South Philadelphia home
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Troubleshooters investigation reveals hole in state system that tracks sex offenders
More TOP STORIES News