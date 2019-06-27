Science

Satellite view of Papua New Guinea volcano erupting

It's an incredible view!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured the Papua New Guinea volcano erupting on its satellite view on Wednesday.

In the satellite photos, you can see the moment the plumes of smoke and ash shoot into the air.

According to Papua New Guinea's newspaper, the Post Courier, the eruption forced more than 5,000 people to evacuate.

The Smithsonian Institution reports the last time this volcano erupted was in October of last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanonoaau.s. & worldspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News