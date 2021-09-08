death investigation

Man found dead behind South Jersey food market identified

The man's body was found behind the Millerie Market on the 100 block of Rancocas Road in Mount Holly.
MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey have identified the man who was found dead behind a business on Tuesday afternoon.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says the body of 31-year-old Sean Reynolds was found around 12:30 p.m. behind the Millerie's Market & Deli on the 100 block of Rancocas Road in Mount Holly.

It's still unclear how Reynolds died.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Reynolds resided in Brick Township, Ocean County.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 609-265-7113 or email tips to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

