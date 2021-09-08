Man found dead behind South Jersey food market identified

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says the body of 31-year-old Sean Reynolds was found around 12:30 p.m. behind the Millerie's Market & Deli on the 100 block of Rancocas Road in Mount Holly.
It's still unclear how Reynolds died.
Investigators have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
Reynolds resided in Brick Township, Ocean County.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 609-265-7113 or email tips to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.