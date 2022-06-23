murder

2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old Philadelphia outside home

Police say Sean Toomey, 15, was getting water from the car when he was shot in the city's Wissinoming section.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are now in custody in the killing of a Philadelphia teen who was gunned down while retrieving a case of water from a car outside his home.

It happened around 9:12 p.m. on March 24 when 15-year-old Sean Toomey walked outside on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in the city's Wissinoming section.

Police say the teen died the next day.

It's still unclear who shot Toomey, but police say two male suspects were seen moments earlier pulling on a woman's car door across the street.

That woman called her boyfriend for help, and by the time that boyfriend got outside, police say the two suspects ran off.

A teenager was shot as he was getting water from a vehicle outside his home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.



At some point during the incident shots were fired. Police ruled out the boyfriend.

"I heard the two pops and I thought it was firecrackers," said Sean's father, John, in a previous interview with Action News. "But it only takes a second to grab some water and get in the house and he wasn't coming back in. So I got curious. I put my sweatshirt on, and I went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor's lawn."

Officials tell Action News that 17-year-old Saahir Teagle was recently taken into custody in New Jersey on charges of murder. He will soon be extradited back to Philadelphia.

A second suspect, identified as 17-year-old Daniel Gardee, surrendered to police on Wednesday afternoon. He is also facing murder charges.

The Toomeys said Sean loved sports, especially the Eagles, and kept to himself.
