Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Township

Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Township. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

A juvenile was riding on his bike in Abington Township when he was shot with a paintball gun.

Police say in the video is the vehicle the male suspect was riding in when it happened this past Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Easton Road in Roslyn. The victim was hit with a paintball in the torso.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police.
