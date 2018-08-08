A juvenile was riding on his bike in Abington Township when he was shot with a paintball gun.
Police say in the video is the vehicle the male suspect was riding in when it happened this past Sunday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Easton Road in Roslyn. The victim was hit with a paintball in the torso.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police.
pennsylvania newspaintballattack
