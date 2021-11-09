Former Marine opens Semper Pie giving back to military one cheesecake at a time

BOYERTOWN, Pa (WPVI) -- Kevin Murphy never imagined he would be making cheesecakes for a living. But Semper Pie is an American dream come true for him and his wife Crystal.The former Marine was medically discharged in 2012 after serving four years with two tours in Afghanistan. He worked some odd jobs as he transitioned from military life. For Thanksgiving in 2020, his wife Crystal made a cheesecake to celebrate the holiday with family. The couple decided to turn that apple pie cheesecake into a business.Kevin and Crystal started making cheesecakes out of their house and selling them online during the pandemic. They got shut down, so they found commercial kitchens that could work as ghost kitchens. Eventually, they found a storefront of their own in Boyertown, where they are now working together to build a menu of cheesecakes at Semper Pie.The apple pie is the original and still on the menu.They rotate flavors each week. There is always a keto and gluten-free option on the menu. The pies are four inches with nine-inch options available for pre-order.They have brownie bottom, monster cookie, strawberry and chocolate banana.Every pie they sell comes with a 22-cent donation to a local military cause.14 South Reading Avenue Floor 1, Boyertown, PA 19512