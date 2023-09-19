Delaware Senator Tom Carper on not seeking reelection, Biden impeachment inquiry, Gov't shutdown

Guest Tom Carper discusses his decision to leave the Senate, the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and other hot topics in politics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's show, host Tamala Edwards interviewed Senator Tom Carper (D) of Delaware as he has announced that he will not seek reelection for a fifth term in Congress.

They also discussed his take on the possible government shutdown, the GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, how old is too old to serve in politics and his legacy as he's the last Veteran to be a member in Congress.

Always the eternal optimist, he shares his inspiration for dealing with these troubled and turbulent political times.

The panel continued to discuss the local reaction to the Biden impeachment inquiry, ageism in politics, plus the new advice on Pennsylvania School funding, and how City Council thwarted the establishment of 'safe injection sites' ... for now.

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Farah Jimenez.