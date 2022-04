PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are investigating a stabbing incident in Center City Sunday afternoon.The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the 34th & Market Street Station.Police say a male stabbing victim was located on the subway platform.He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for stab wounds to the chest and hand.According to a SEPTA spokesperson the injuries are non-life threatening.No further details have been provided at this time.