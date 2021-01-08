Coronavirus

Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19, ESPN sources say

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its loss to the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

Curry went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left the Barclays Center separate from team.

The Sixers are staying overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing Friday morning, sources said.

Shake Milton started for Curry.


Philadelphia is next scheduled to play Saturday at home against the Nuggets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportscoronavirusphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pa. reports first confirmed case of new COVID-19 variant
Vaccination sites pop up across South Jersey
Fire leaders work to educate hesitant employees about COVID vaccine
Tax prep customers frustrated over problems getting stimulus money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man threatens to blow up home, throws knives at officers
Pennsylvania man among 4 dead in Capitol riot
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Could Trump be removed from office? Experts weigh in
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
12 Pa. residents, NJ man arrested during Capitol chaos | FULL LIST
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Show More
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Investigation underway after Delaware worker dies on job
'We have 2 judicial systems': Leaders address double standard after Capitol attack
PA state senator at Capitol during attack urged to resign
Local Democrats members of Congress join call to remove President Trump
More TOP STORIES News