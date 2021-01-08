Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19, ESPN sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its loss to the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday night, sources told ESPN.Curry went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left the Barclays Center separate from team.The Sixers are staying overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing Friday morning, sources said.Shake Milton started for Curry.Philadelphia is next scheduled to play Saturday at home against the Nuggets.