A tractor trailer and a school bus crashed in Gloucester County, New Jersey Monday afternoon leaving a number of students injuredIt happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ferrell and Monroeville roads in South Harrison Township.The accident involved a school bus and a tanker carrying sand.The bus was carrying approximately 22 students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology (CGIT). Fourteen students were transported to five area hospitals. The driver of the tanker is also being evaluated for minor injuries.Gloucester County Haz-Mat Assessment Unit was at the scene as the impact caused the tractor trailer to overturn and leak diesel fuel onto the roadway.