SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Several injured when school bus and tractor trailer collide in Gloucester County

Several injured in school bus crash in Gloucester County: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 7, 2019

A tractor trailer and a school bus crashed in Gloucester County, New Jersey Monday afternoon leaving a number of students injured

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ferrell and Monroeville roads in South Harrison Township.

The accident involved a school bus and a tanker carrying sand.

The bus was carrying approximately 22 students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology (CGIT). Fourteen students were transported to five area hospitals. The driver of the tanker is also being evaluated for minor injuries.

Gloucester County Haz-Mat Assessment Unit was at the scene as the impact caused the tractor trailer to overturn and leak diesel fuel onto the roadway.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsschool bus accidenttractor trailer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Children killed, hurt in series of school bus incidents
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought
More school bus accident
Top Stories
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
Parents, principal meet after man with gun let in school
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
AccuWeather: Wintry Weather Overnight in Northern Areas
2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies
Jury selection opens in Temple student murder trial
Investigation continues into death of man punched in South Philly
Show More
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date
Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City
More News