Pennsylvania State Police ask for public help in search for 'sexually violent predator'

State police said they are searching for 61-year-old Victor Thomas Folkmann, who is known to travel into Philadelphia.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect who may be in the Philadelphia area.

State police said they are searching for 61-year-old Victor Thomas Folkmann, who they have described as a "sexually violent predator."

61-year-old Victor Thomas Folkmann

Folkmann did not register a current address and is known to travel into Philadelphia, according to police.

Anyone with information on Folkmann and his whereabouts should contact the PSP Media Barracks at 484-8400-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

People can also anonymously contact the organization online.

Those who call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of the wanted person, fugitive, or missing person.