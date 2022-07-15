National Geographic Explorers Combat Shark Stigma on SharkFest

MIAMI -- In celebration of this year's SharkFest, National Geographic Explorers Dr. Shireen Rahimi and Dr. Catherine Macdonald have teamed up to combat the stigma around sharks and break down what makes them so essential to the health of our marine ecosystems.
Dr. Rahimi is a marine anthropologist and underwater filmmaker based in Miami, Florida. Her research focus on coral reefs has frequently brought her face-to-face with sharks, many of which call the reefs their home.
"I often will team up with other scientists who have more expertise than me when I'm trying to tell a specific story," says Dr. Rahimi. "One of those people is Dr. Catherine Macdonald."
While everyone else is singing about baby sharks, Dr. Macdonald actually studies them. As the director of Field School and a lecturer at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, her research focuses on Biscayne Bay which serves as a refuge for young sharks who live in its shallow waters. "That makes it a really precious ecosystem," says Dr. Macdonald. "Both in terms of that shallow water lets things like seagrass beds thrive and it lets small sharks avoid bigger sharks that don't want to be in such shallow water."
According to Dr. Macdonald, the study and preservation of these sharks is so significant because, despite their small size, their existence is vital to the overall health of marine ecosystems. "They play such an important role in food chains because when you think about the big sharks like the apex predatory hammerheads or great whites, a big part of many of their diets are other sharks and rays," she says. "If you care about the health of our oceans, if you care about the health of shark populations, you should care not just about the big guys but about the little ones too."
A crucial research tool for shark scientists and conservationists like Dr. Macdonald is tagging, which allows them to monitor and track sharks to learn about their behavior in their natural habitats. When tagging sharks, researchers can also collect blood samples, biopsies, and measurements. "We're collecting data about who's giving birth when, how big are the babies, and also questions like 'how's the bay doing right now?'" she says.
Though shark bites are rare among the general population, Dr. Macdonald notes that for researchers like herself and Dr. Rahimi, the risk is greater. Earlier this year, while filming shark tagging off the coast of Florida, Dr. Rahimi suffered a minor bite from a shark that was being released. "It's actually worse to get bitten by a dog because dogs' mouths have a lot more bacteria in them," Dr. Rahimi says of the incident.
Luckily, the close encounter did not deter Dr. Rahimi from continuing her important work of documenting, studying, and protecting sharks. "It's so inspiring to be working side-by-side with Catherine," she says, "doing our best to help these sharks live and thrive in their habitats."
