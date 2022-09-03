Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say

Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.

The search for answers continues after 54-year-old Sheila Maguire, of Burlington County, New Jersey, was found dead in her home earlier this week.

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say a body found in rural Pennsylvania is believed to be that of a man connected to a New Jersey woman's killing.

The body, preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was found around 4 p.m. Friday along an ATV trail in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.

Two men riding four-wheelers in the area called police after finding the body in the front seat of a locked vehicle. Responding troopers found no signs of foul play, investigators say, and it's possible he died from suicide.

Lestician's New Jersey driver's license was located in the vehicle, authorities say. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, and also to confirm the identity.

Burlington County prosecutors say Lestician was the last known person to have seen 54-year-old Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence Township, New Jersey home.

Sheila Maguire and Peter Lestician

Her body was found on Monday, August 29, after family members called police after being unable to reach her for a few days.

The coroner determined Maguire died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Maguire and Lestician were in a relationship and lived together at the home in the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive, authorities say.

Lestician was a teacher at South Brunswick High School, and prosecutors say he had not made contact with family members since August 26.

While he was a person of interest in Maguire's homicide, prosecutors say there was no evidence directly linking him to the crime and no charges had been filed against him.

Authorities say the investigation into Maguire's homicide will continue.