2 people shot at Lukoil gas station in Germantown section of Philadelphia

Pictured: The scene of the shooting at a Lukoil station in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted around 7:20 a.m. at a Lukoil gas station at the intersection of Washington Lane and Chew Avenue.

A male victim was shot in the head, while a female victim was shot in the face.

Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or whether the victims were targeted.

Video from the Action Cam showed police inspecting a dark-colored SUV with a broken window.

No arrests have been made.
