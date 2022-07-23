shooting

Police investigating shooting across from City Hall in Center City Philadelphia

A 55-year-old man was shot in the hand at 15th and Market Streets.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating a shooting across from City Hall in Center City Philadelphia Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting across from City Hall in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened overnight Saturday just after 3 a.m.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the hand at 15th and Market Streets.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police found at least one shell-casing and had a crime scene set up in the area of the Clothespin Sculpture.

Police are looking into surveillance video in the area to help them with the investigation.

No arrest have been made and no word on what may have led to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia city hallshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
13-year-old girl shot in Germantown
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Heat This Weekend
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
Philly rec center pool to close for season after staffers assaulted
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Attorney says new video of Sesame Place incident substantiates claims
Show More
13-year-old girl shot in Germantown
Police locate truck sought for fatal hit-and-run in Parkside
Ticket prices for Springsteen's shows are angering some fans
Employees at a Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store
Heading out this weekend? Watch out for dehydration, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News