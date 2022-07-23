Police investigating shooting across from City Hall in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting across from City Hall in Center City Philadelphia.It happened overnight Saturday just after 3 a.m.A 55-year-old man was shot in the hand at 15th and Market Streets.He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.Police found at least one shell-casing and had a crime scene set up in the area of the Clothespin Sculpture.Police are looking into surveillance video in the area to help them with the investigation.No arrest have been made and no word on what may have led to the shooting.