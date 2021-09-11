shooting

Man shot several times near busy Center City intersection

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after getting shot several times in Center City.

Philadelphia police say shots rang out near the intersection of 18th and Sansom Streets around 2 a.m Saturday.

Police arrived on scene and found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds across the body.

Authorities rushed him to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
