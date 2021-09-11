PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after getting shot several times in Center City.
Philadelphia police say shots rang out near the intersection of 18th and Sansom Streets around 2 a.m Saturday.
Police arrived on scene and found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds across the body.
Authorities rushed him to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Man shot several times near busy Center City intersection
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News