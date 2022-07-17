Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot twice Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
Police say the victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison Street and Tackawanna Street.
The victim was brought to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Police have not provided information on a suspect or motive at this time.
Police say the 16-year-old was shot twice in the leg and arm.
