teen shot

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in Frankford

Police say the 16-year-old was shot twice in the leg and arm.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in Frankford Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot twice Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison Street and Tackawanna Street.

The victim was brought to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided information on a suspect or motive at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)shootingteen shotinvestigationphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Juniata
Police: Shooting leaves teen critically injured in Southwest Philly
Boy, 8, among 3 injured in Delaware shooting
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bethlehem
Four men wounded, two critically, after shooting in Juniata
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid Today
Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Recent crime along Kelly Drive has residents on edge
Vice President Harris discusses abortion rights in Philadelphia
Show More
Police officer visits the "ship of hope" that helped him through COVID
ATV driver critically injured after crash in Claymont
Mourners pay respects to advocate for Asian American seniors
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
More TOP STORIES News