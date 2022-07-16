PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.
It happened just after 3:30 a.m. near 61st and West Passyunk Avenue.
Police say the 24-year-old man was shot one time in the chest.
He was taken to Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation with Philadelphia Homicide Detectives.
