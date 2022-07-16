homicide

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot one time in the chest.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. near 61st and West Passyunk Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot one time in the chest.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation with Philadelphia Homicide Detectives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police investigating homicide in Fairmount Park.
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified; suspect charged
Woman found shot to death outside warehouse identified
Man fatally shot in Tacony, running vehicle found nearby
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Storms This Weekend
Police investigating homicide in Fairmount Park.
Woman dies in 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
Police: Suspect in 3 random killings a potential serial killer
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified; suspect charged
Show More
988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday | What to know
Step back in time at this historic Pennsylvania drive-in theatre
14-year-old in custody for shooting at SEPTA station in Center City
Camden County Police Department names first-ever Latina deputy chief
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
More TOP STORIES News