Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to find a motive behind a deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

Shots were fired on North 25th Street near Ridge Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the 39-year-old shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man at the scene. Police recovered a weapon next to the him.

Investigators have not yet released any details on a potential suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Homicide Detective Division.