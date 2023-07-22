WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Police found the 39-year-old shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 4:35PM
Philadelphia Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are working to find a motive behind a deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to find a motive behind a deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

Shots were fired on North 25th Street near Ridge Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the 39-year-old shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man at the scene. Police recovered a weapon next to the him.

Investigators have not yet released any details on a potential suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Homicide Detective Division.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW