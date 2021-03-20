1 dead and 5 others injured after shooting during a "pop-up" party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead, five others injured during an early morning shooting in the city's Nicetown section.

Philadelphia police responded to the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a shooting at a catering facility called Hot Pot Cuisine.

More than 100 people were inside when, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says, it appears multiple shooters opened fire, one from inside the facility and another from outside.

Police say one man was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

Five other victims, four men and a woman, were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Three of the victims are listed in stable condition and the other two are critical.

Outlaw says the party was an unauthorized pop-up.

The investigation is underway to learn what lead to the shooting.
