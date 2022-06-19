homicide

Police: Man shot, killed at close range in West Philadelphia

Police tell Action News a man in all black clothing approached the victim and shot him at close range.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street.

There is no word on the arrest or motive.
