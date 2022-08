The 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is in the hospital stable stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.

It happened in a home near North Orianna and Master Streets just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and is in the hospital stable stable condition.

Police are searching for the boyfriend, who fled from the scene.