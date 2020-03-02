North Philadelphia shooting leaves former Temple football player dead: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Temple University football player was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police say 25-year-old Zaire Williams,a running back atTemple from 2013 to 2014, was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Ave., just blocks from Temple University's main campus.

Someone drove him in a car to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fistfight.

Many people Action News spoke with said they weren't surprised by the shooting.

"It's sad. I walk by here every morning to go to work," said Keneth Mclean, who lives in North Philadelphia.

Many residents in the area where the shooting took place said they are Temple University students, given the neighborhood's proximity to campus, and they said they try to walk through the area with a friend.

"I only walk during the day, and if I am walking at night I really need somebody to walk with me," said Regina Doronila, a senior at Temple University, who lives in the neighborhood.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
