Man, woman shot at party near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia

Investigators say a man who was upset about an earlier car accident fired shots toward the house.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting at a private party two blocks from Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia left a man and woman hospitalized.

Officers say gunshots rang out just before 2 a.m. Saturday at off-campus housing on West Diamond Street.

Investigators say a man, who had been upset about a car accident earlier in the night, fired shots toward the house.

The male homeowner was hit in the stomach and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

There was no word on any arrests.
