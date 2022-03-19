Man, woman shot at party near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting at a private party two blocks from Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia left a man and woman hospitalized.
Officers say gunshots rang out just before 2 a.m. Saturday at off-campus housing on West Diamond Street.
Investigators say a man, who had been upset about a car accident earlier in the night, fired shots toward the house.
The male homeowner was hit in the stomach and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the foot.
There was no word on any arrests.
