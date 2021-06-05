shooting

Woman shot while sitting in a car in Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot while sitting inside of her car.

This is happening in the city's Summerdale section on the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace.

Philadelphia police were called there just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say a suspect opened fire on the woman, then drove away from the scene.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to a nearby hospital according to police.

No arrests have been made.
