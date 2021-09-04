shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside of an RV that left a man injured

Man shot inside of an RV in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was shot inside of an RV on the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a man in his 30's shot once in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say they found materials related to drug use inside the RV.

The vehicle's owner, who was also inside the RV, is being questioned by police but he has not been charged.
