Police investigating after security guard shoots man in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a security guard shot and wounded a man in Rhawnhurst.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Castor Avenue near Glendale Ave.
Police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded by a security guard, who appears to have been working for a sports bar and grill in the area.
The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but say at least one arrest was made
