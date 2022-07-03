Police investigating after security guard shoots man in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a security guard shot and wounded a man in Rhawnhurst.It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Castor Avenue near Glendale Ave.Police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded by a security guard, who appears to have been working for a sports bar and grill in the area.The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but say at least one arrest was made