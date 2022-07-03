shooting

Police investigating after security guard shoots man in Rhawnhurst

Police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded by a security guard
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Police investigating after security guard shoots man in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a security guard shot and wounded a man in Rhawnhurst.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Castor Avenue near Glendale Ave.

Police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded by a security guard, who appears to have been working for a sports bar and grill in the area.

The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but say at least one arrest was made
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rhawnhurst (philadelphia)shootingsecurityphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Body found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase
Crime Fighters: Who killed Ahmad Morales?
Police: Man extremely critical after shooting in West Philly
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
TOP STORIES
Police: Body found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase
Police: Another woman killed by hit and run driver in Germantown
AccuWeather: Clearing, Less Humid
Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
Organizers finalize preps for America Independence Day Parade
Penn's Landing fireworks event canceled due to inclement weather
Show More
Police: Man charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old in Roxborough
Police: Man extremely critical after shooting in West Philly
Police: 19-year-old killed in Kensington double shooting
Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City
Locals prepare for July 4 weekend in Philly
More TOP STORIES News