Shooting turns into pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting turns into pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting that turned into a pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia last weekend.

Surveillance video shows a group of people arguing in the middle of the intersection in the 3300 block of North 9th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the men start to physically fight, another man pulls out a gun and open fires at one of the people in the scuffle.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot once in the leg.

Seconds later, the shooter jumps into his accomplice's van to flee the scene.

But as they make their escape, the vehicle hits a pedestrian, throwing him several feet.

Officials say that victim was scooped up by the people in the van.

They have not yet been able to find him.

If you have any information on either incident, contact Philadelphia police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingpedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
1 dead after fire in New Castle, Del. townhouse
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
Girl battling cancer receives show of love from classmates
Trump to make Joint Chiefs announcement at Army-Navy game in Philly
Car collides with tractor trailer in Tacony
Show More
Water floods Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Rat romps through vending machine in viral video
Stepdad dies after allegedly being kicked by 11-year-old
Temple coach Geoff Collins leaving for Georgia Tech
More News