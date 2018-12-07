Shooting turns into pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting that turned into a pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia last weekend.Surveillance video shows a group of people arguing in the middle of the intersection in the 3300 block of North 9th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.Two of the men start to physically fight, another man pulls out a gun and open fires at one of the people in the scuffle.Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot once in the leg.Seconds later, the shooter jumps into his accomplice's van to flee the scene.But as they make their escape, the vehicle hits a pedestrian, throwing him several feet.Officials say that victim was scooped up by the people in the van.They have not yet been able to find him.If you have any information on either incident, contact Philadelphia police.------