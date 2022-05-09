3 injured after shootings near Philadelphia restaurants

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11830623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police found both victims outside on the street suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating early morning shootings that occurred near two city restaurants.A 60-year-old man was injured after driving through a shootout in North Philadelphia, police say.It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on West Lehigh Avenue near Germantown Avenue.Police say bullets shattered the victim's car windows as he drove by the Great Taste Chinese and American takeout restaurant.Twenty shell casings were found at the location.The victim drove a few blocks before calling police.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Minutes later, and about nine blocks away on the same street, a man and woman were shot outside another restaurant.It happened around 2 a.m. near the Mis Viejos Restaurant & Lounge at Lehigh Avenue and Mascher Street in West Kensington.Police found both victims outside on the street suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.They were taken to the hospital for treatment.No arrests have been made in either shooting.