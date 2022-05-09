shooting

3 injured after shootings near Philadelphia restaurants

Police say bullets shattered the victim's car windows as he drove by a takeout restaurant in North Philadelphia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man hurt in drive-by shooting near North Philly takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating early morning shootings that occurred near two city restaurants.

A 60-year-old man was injured after driving through a shootout in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on West Lehigh Avenue near Germantown Avenue.

Police say bullets shattered the victim's car windows as he drove by the Great Taste Chinese and American takeout restaurant.

Twenty shell casings were found at the location.

The victim drove a few blocks before calling police.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Minutes later, and about nine blocks away on the same street, a man and woman were shot outside another restaurant.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the Mis Viejos Restaurant & Lounge at Lehigh Avenue and Mascher Street in West Kensington.

EMBED More News Videos

Police found both victims outside on the street suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.



Police found both victims outside on the street suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingdouble shootingrestaurantsdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 boys allegedly shot by mother in Bucks County have died
Man, woman shot in Northeast Philadelphia
2 dead, 4 hurt in Sunday night shootings
2 arrested after woman was shot, killed in Northeast Philly
TOP STORIES
Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2
2 boys allegedly shot by mother in Bucks County have died
Man, woman shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Puppy stolen from PSPCA found safe; suspects at large
Camden apartment fire being investigated as suspicious: Sources
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
LIVE POLL: Do you think the 76ers can win series against Heat?
Show More
U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter
2 dead, 4 hurt in Sunday night shootings
3 NJ teachers surprised with Barefoot Country Music Fest passes
Cancer survivor regains her voice thanks to singing with son-in-law
AccuWeather: The Sun Returns!
More TOP STORIES News