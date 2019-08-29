shopping

Forever 21 reportedly preparing for potential bankruptcy filing

Forever 21 is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, as the fashion retailer's cash dwindles and turnaround options fade, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet cited people with knowledge of the plans who say the company has been in talks for additional financing and working with a team of advisers to help it restructure its debt.

However, negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled.

A bankruptcy filing would help the company shed unprofitable stores and recapitalize the business, sources tell Bloomberg.

Representatives for Forever 21 didn't respond to a request for comment.

Forever 21 operates more than 800 stores in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingforever 21bankruptcyu.s. & worldshopping
SHOPPING
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
What's the Deal: Back to school savings tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Philly church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze
People Arriving in PHL from Puerto Rico taking no chances with Dorian
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
Show More
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
Harriet Tubman Museum under construction in Cape May
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Proposed 'Deana's Law' aims to crack down on repeated DUI drivers
More TOP STORIES News