Meet three artisans who sell at new shop Trunc

From word art to glass art to African designs, the talented artisans at Trunc ensure there's something for every home.Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell -- partners in life and in business -- just opened lifestyle goods store Trunc in NoLibs. They 'seek the unique', but every item has to meet the owners' requirements in order to be shown: it has to be handmade by a local artist, it has to tell a story, and the artist has to host an event so they get to meet the community.929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-519-6179