From word art to glass art to African designs, the talented artisans at Trunc ensure there's something for every home.
Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell -- partners in life and in business -- just opened lifestyle goods store Trunc in NoLibs. They 'seek the unique', but every item has to meet the owners' requirements in order to be shown: it has to be handmade by a local artist, it has to tell a story, and the artist has to host an event so they get to meet the community.
Trunc | https://www.instagram.com/truncartisans/
929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-519-6179
Meet three artisans who sell at new shop Trunc
