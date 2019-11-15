Shopping

What's the Deal: Huge discounts at the Lagos jewelry sample sale

If you like fine jewelry or know someone who does, get ready to do some shopping! The Lagos Sample Sale begins this weekend.

Every piece of jewelry featured at the sale is discounted to 50 percent off.

"People come from all over the country to attend," said Jamie Hector with Lagos.

The sample sale is the only time of the year you can get the steep discount from the local jewelry designer, Steven Lagos.

The sale features necklaces, earrings, bracelets, stacking rings and more.

Regular Lagos prices start at $125.

"With the 50-percent off, you will certainly be able to go home with a steal," Hector added.

The Lagos sale always draws a large crowd no matter what day you attend.

So this year, organizers will begin to use a digital registration system to make check in easier and faster.

"You sign in, you get a time and then you come back at that time so you can enjoy the city," said Hector.

The sale is held at the Lagos headquarters located at 441 N. 5th Street between Callowhill Street and Spring Garden.

Lagos Sample Sale Hours:

- Friday, November 15th 10am -7pm
- Saturday, November 16th 10am - 5pm
- Friday, November 22nd 10am-7pm
- Saturday, November 23rd 10am -5pm
