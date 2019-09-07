Shots fired after football game at Morrisville High School

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired after a football game at Morrisville High School in Bucks County.

Morrisville had hosted St. Andrews High out of Delaware.

Police say the shooter, who was in a car, fired three shots into another car.

A girl suffered what's described as a "scratch" to her leg in the incident.

There was no word yet on what motivated the violence.

There have been no arrests and no description of the suspect.
