MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired after a football game at Morrisville High School in Bucks County.
Morrisville had hosted St. Andrews High out of Delaware.
Police say the shooter, who was in a car, fired three shots into another car.
A girl suffered what's described as a "scratch" to her leg in the incident.
There was no word yet on what motivated the violence.
There have been no arrests and no description of the suspect.
Shots fired after football game at Morrisville High School
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News