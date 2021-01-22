food

Sisterly Love Food Fair brings female owned small businesses to one stop shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants in our area have undoubtedly been among the hardest hit during this crisis. To weather this pandemic, a group of women in the food and beverage industry are coming together to show there's strength in numbers - and camaraderie.

The Sisterly Love Food Fair is a one-stop shop where they curate items from female makers in the food and beverage industry.

The idea is to support local businesses and show that a little girl power, as they say, goes a long way.

"We started it because we saw the need in the city to come together, not as competition, but as sisters in this struggle with COVID," said organizer, Lauren Pasquini.

The Sisterly Love Food Fair started it around the holidays as a pop-up event at various locations to encourage people to shop local.

Once the holidays were over, both the customers and the vendors wanted to keep it going.



You can find everything from food items to flowers, coffee, handmade artisan items from local makers and more.

Organizers have found people are so eager to shop local, especially in these times. The business owners have also developed a special sisterhood.

"Maybe we sort of knew each other, but by doing this we've really connected and it's just great to be able to talk about what you're doing, what's working, what's not working," said Bridget Foy, a restauranteur and organizer. "With so much change and shifting and pivoting, you just really have to be creative right now to continue to be successful."

There are various Sisterly Love Food Fair events happening across our region this weekend and in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit their Instagram page.
