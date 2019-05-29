Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A small aircraft has crashed into the ocean in Cape May, New Jersey.

US Coast Guard officials confirm a small single engine plane went down before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two Coast Guard boats, as well as local first responders are on scene. A helicopter is also en route.

The aircraft crashed in the area of South Cape May Meadows Path.


