Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May

#BREAKING: US Coast Guard officials confirm a small single engine plane went down before 11:30 today in Cape May, N.J.



Two Coast Guard boats, as well as local first responders on scene. Helicopter en route.



Photo courtesy of John Cooke. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hJ9aUkd5ut — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) May 29, 2019

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A small aircraft has crashed into the ocean in Cape May, New Jersey.US Coast Guard officials confirm a small single engine plane went down before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.Two Coast Guard boats, as well as local first responders are on scene. A helicopter is also en route.The aircraft crashed in the area of South Cape May Meadows Path.Stay with 6abc.com and Action News as more information becomes available.