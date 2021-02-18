COVID-19 vaccine

102-year-old South Jersey resident gets COVID-19 vaccine

By
GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One of the oldest residents of Camden County, New Jersey received her COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Marie Doto, who is 102 years old, received her vaccine at the Camden County Vaccination Center in Gloucester Township.

"We continue to be delighted by the young-at-heart like Marie who are able to receive their vaccination at our clinic in Blackwood," said County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. "In the coming weeks and months, we look forward to expanding the number of patients we are able to serve and continuing to help our residents beat COVID-19 once and for all."



Doto also received an official certificate of vaccination from the county board of commissioners.

She says she is looking forward to being able to hug and kiss her children and grandchildren.
