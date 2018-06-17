19-year-old from Woolwich Twp. crowned new Miss New Jersey

The Garden State has a new beauty queen, and she's a local girl!Jamie Gialloreto was crowned Miss New Jersey Saturday night.The Action Cam was there for the final night of competition at the Ocean City Music Pier, emceed by our own Karen Rogers.The 19-year-old from Woolwich Township beat out the top ten contestants to take the title.She will now represent the state in the 2019 Miss America competition in Atlantic City.That will air right here on 6abc in September.-----