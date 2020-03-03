Society

50 for 50: Action News celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is bringing you 50 days of coverage leading up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in April.

On April 22, 1970, Earth Day became an official United States holiday.

We will cover topics from your community, to your home and your health.

Our meteorologists will crunch the numbers and track the temperatures throughout the years.

From the air we breathe to the water we drink, to the food we eat, we find out what that's being done from the top to make the Delaware Valley cleaner.

"I always say we have sustainable bones in Philadelphia. We have Fairmount Park, one of the largest urban parks systems in the country. We have a walkable grid that we were built on to walk or bike or get around," said Christine Knapp, director of sustainability with the City of Philadelphia.

We'll look at the little steps we can all take in our everyday lives to make a big impact, and find out what businesses and restaurants are doing to reduce waste.

And we want to know what you are doing in your own home to show love for our city.

We have to work together in order to achieve these things together
