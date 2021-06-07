Society

Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause

By Nicole Borocci
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old boy in Cinnaminson, New Jersey spent the last three years growing his hair out, all to donate it to other children.

Andrew White IV chopped off more than a foot of hair at Paige Reese Salon on June 1.

The donation will go to the nonprofit organization Hair We Share, which benefits anyone under the age of 18 who lost their hair in a fire or from cancer treatments.

Andrew said he was inspired by his aunt, who is battling cancer.

"I normally do small deeds, but nothing big like this. This is probably the best I've felt in a while," White said.

RELATED: Be Kind | Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others

"He's got a heart of gold," his mother Victoria Spulock added.

The family also raised over $1,000 for the organization, which entitles them to track White's donation.

They will also receive a photo of the finished wig.

The best part of his new hair will be a lot less water dripping all over when he gets out of the shower, Andrew joked.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycinnaminsonfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bucks County student killed in crash hours after attending prom
AccuWeather: Temps in the 90s again; heat advisory in effect
Family wants justice after Dunkin' manager killed: 'This didn't have to happen'
Officials: 4 fires on property of McNeal Mansion; main building not impacted
Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
As heat advisory remains in effect, residents try to keep cool
Show More
1 dead following Quakertown crash
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
76ers fall to 0-1 in the series after losing to Hawks in Game 1
Pilot injured after making emergency landing in NJ
More TOP STORIES News