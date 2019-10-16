halloween

Blue Halloween buckets help kids with autism enjoy special trick-or-treating experience

For kids with autism, Halloween isn't the super joyous free-for-all that it is for their peers.

Michelle Koenig from East Stroudsburg, Pa. has a five-year-old son with autism. He's going out to trick-or-treat for the first time this year.

"It's hard," she told WNEP. "It's hard for him. But it's getting easier. People are getting more accepted to it. People are aware."

You may spot an unusual sight when trick-or-treaters approach your door this Halloween. There's a movement afoot to help kids like Michelle's son to feel more at ease while trick-or-treating.

A now-viral Facebook post says that the child is carrying a blue bucket to signify they might have autism and be non-verbal. Therefore, they may not be able to communicate by saying 'trick-or-treat' or Happy Halloween."



The blue buckets don't have to have any special tag or logo. Blue buckets were available to purchase through WalMart and Amazon.com.

Groups that help children with special needs are fans.

"We love this campaign," said Rachel Brnilovich with the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. "It really gives our kids an opportunity to go out, no matter their age and experience Halloween."

This blue bucket idea is similar to an initiative that started in 2014. It was called the Teal Pumpkin Project and it continues to encourage families to place a blue pumpkin outside their homes to signify that they are offering allergy-friendly options for their Halloween treats.

You can find a nation-wide map of homes offering allergy-friendly candy here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismhalloween
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Giant 2,175-pound pumpkin wins weigh-off contest in California
Children's car seat safety while wearing a Halloween costume
Florida family wins Halloween with Stranger Things tribute
Halloween Costumes 101
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Mayfair
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
Show More
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Double shooting leaves two injured
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
More TOP STORIES News