GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Celebrity chef Jose Andres opens pop-up kitchen to feed furloughed government employees in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

Furloughed federal government employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who opened a pop-up kitchen in Washington offering complimentary food for government employees and their families. (World Central Kitchen)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
As the partial government shutdown drags on, furloughed federal employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen on Wednesday opened #ChefsForFeds, an emergency kitchen offering complimentary food and coffee for government employees and their families. The pop-up opened on Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from both the White House and the U.S. Capitol, and served 4,000 meals on its first day.

Wednesday's menu included a toasted ham and cheese sandwich, a quinoa power bowl and roasted fennel and tomato soup. Federal employees with a valid government ID and their families can eat in or take food to go.

World Central Kitchen said the kitchen will be open "every day as long as there is need." The organization posted on Facebook that it was looking for volunteers to help staff the pop-up through the weekend, but all 60 daily volunteer slots had been claimed through Jan. 20 by Wednesday evening.

In a video posted to Twitter, Andres called the partial government shutdown -- which impacts approximately 460,000 government employees of more than a dozen Cabinet-level departments across the country -- a humanitarian crisis.

"I hope it will be a call to action to our senators and congressman and especially President Trump to make sure that we end this moment in the history of America where families are about to go hungry," Andres said in a second video. "We should always come together as we the people. As Americans...Republicans, Democrats, all Americans."



President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensuring that those impacted by the shutdown will be paid -- though not until a new appropriations bill is signed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsgovernment shutdownwashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrity chefbe inspiredact of kindness
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Federal workers take on odd jobs to make ends meet
Freebies and deals to help furloughed government workers
More government shutdown
SOCIETY
Rare orchid found at Longwood Gardens in Chester County
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Police report barricade situation in Olney
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
Teen struck in hit-and-run crash in Allentown
Person claiming to be pipeline worker targets woman on Instagram
Several states are issuing SNAP benefits early amid government shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
$5000 reward issued for tire slashing incident in Tredyffrin
Show More
Rare orchid found at Longwood Gardens in Chester County
Pennsylvania sued over ban on state's coverage of abortion
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
More News